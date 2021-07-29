Knox Co. man convicted following 2018 domestic assault incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors in Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen’s Domestic Violence Unit convicted a man accused of strangling his girlfriend in 2018.

According to court records, Jerrick O. Davis, 24, was convicted of aggravated assault, vandalism and domestic assault.

During a one-day trial, attorneys detailed the incident to the jury that took place on December 20, 2018.

In 2018, deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at a residence on Lovell Road. At the scene, deputies spoke with the victim who said her boyfriend, Davis, kicked down the door to her bedroom. Once inside, Davis allegedly headbutted the victim and strangled her. According to reports, Davis then reportedly punched the victim in the nose.

Investigators said they observed drops of blood in the apartment, a broken mirror and several holes in the wall. The victim was able to make a recording after the assault before Davis fled the scene, KCSO deputies said. In the video, Davis reportedly told the victim the assault would not have happened, “if she had stopped talking.”

“Over the last several years, more warrants have been taken out charging domestic-related crimes that any other offense in Knox County,” said DA Charme Allen. “On average, our law enforcement partners respond to a domestic call every thirty minutes.”

Aggravated assault is a class C felony. Davis face between three and six years in prison. Prosecutors said they will ask that Davis serve the maximum sentence in prison at the sentencing hearing in September.

