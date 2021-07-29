Politicians shouldn’t give health advice says Knox County Mayor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said he disagreed with politicians who publicly share their COVID-19 vaccination status.

”You know for me, when I see politicians giving health advice, I think people should talk to their doctors. And I think politicians throughout the pandemic have actually overstepped their boundaries in a number of ways,” Jacobs told WVLT News.

When asked about his own vaccination status, Mayor Jacobs called that a personal question about someone’s personal choice.

For now, he’s encouraging people to talk with their doctors about getting vaccinated.

Mayor Jacobs said earlier this week “under no circumstances” will he issue any new coronavirus restrictions.

