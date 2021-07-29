Advertisement

No money to get vaccinated in Knox County, despite Biden’s recommendation

Knox County will not be following President Biden’s recommendation to offer $100 to people who get vaccinated.
Knox County Advisory Board meets on new mask mandates
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County does not plan to give out money to people who get vaccinated, according to a spokesperson with Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacob’s office.

President Biden urged state and local governments to use funds provided by the coronavirus relief package to incentivize vaccinations by offering $100 to individuals who get the shots, in a press conference Thursday. He also announced that small and medium-sized businesses will receive reimbursements if they offer employees time off to get family members vaccinated.

The Knox County Advisory Health Board met Wednesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 in Knox County and the possibility of future mask mandates.

“We are leaving it up to businesses to make the decisions themselves,” said Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan. “At this time, I have concerns about their effectiveness. compliance, the effect on the economy obviously and the potential negative impact of putting a regulation in place and further decreasing people’s willingness to take a vaccine. All of the pollicization and polarization with simple acts of protection and public health really makes us concerned about taking any further actions at this time.”

While the Board of Health is discussing the future of possible mandates, it’s still unclear who has the power to reinstate them.

