Lower property taxes, but not much of a change on your bill

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County leaders voted to lower property tax rates with the new budget, but you may not see much of a difference on your bill.

Vickie Cornelius moved to Sevierville three years ago from Cincinnati. A draw was Sevier County’s lower taxes.

“So anytime you save money when you’re on a fixed income, it’s always great,” said Cornelius.

She welcomes the news that Sevier County’s tax rate is going to be 37 cents lower.

“Especially right now since gases went up higher food has gone up higher, everything keeps going up so it’s good to see something coming down,” said Cornelius.

The county assessor, Thomas King, said home values in Sevier County have risen nearly 40% over the past five years, and on a year of reappraisal. He also said that could have led to some bills that people just would not be expecting. By lowering the tax rate from $1.86 to $1.48 for every $100 your home is worth should keep people with the lower tax rates they’re used to.

“Good on retirees that have the lower property tax,” said Resident, Tommy Baker.

Baker and his wife Kay moved here 16 years ago for the mountains and lower tax rates that let them stretch their fixed income money further.

“I think after all and more people into the county, you’re just able to be more here than you are and have when you’re retired,” Baker said.

This change in tax rate is thanks to a state law that says, in a year of reappraisal taxpayers should not see a higher tax bill.

For residential homes that means you’ll pay what you have been the past several years.

“I think it’s great anytime we can get lower taxes, I’ll take it,” added Cornelius.

The county assessor says the lower rates will still bring in about the same amount of revenue for the county.

