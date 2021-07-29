Advertisement

Man who reported body after possible Cocke County animal attack released on bond

Charles Owensby was arrested on drug charges before authorities executed a search warrant at the home of his ex-wife.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Charles Owensby, also known as Charles Owenby according to reports from law enforcement, was released from custody Thursday after posting a $1,000 bond. He’s the man who reported finding a body on his Cocke County property following a possible animal attack.

The day before his release from jail, Owensby, 69, was arrested on drug charges before authorities executed a search warrant at the home of his ex-wife.

At that time, authorities said an aggressive dog was taken into custody and that DNA was collected from two other dogs that were not Owensby’s but lived on the property.

Officers also located a shallow grave at the property containing a deceased dog which they collected more DNA from.

Officers also said “an aggressive dog was taken into custody.” DNA was also collected from two other dogs.(Cocke Co. Sheriff's Office)

Owensby is listed as the original complainant on a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office incident report after the body of Tony Ahrens was found near his property on Jimtown Road on April 1. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of Ahren’s death, and circumstances of the death of Amber Miller four months later in the same area.

The 29-year-old was mauled to death by a pack of dogs, according to her friend Brittany Reese.

Reese said Miller suffered countless bites on July 12, “And went under several surgeries. They weren’t just minor bites. She got sepsis, her arm got took off, we figured she might lose an arm but not her life. The next day her life had been taken.”

Authorities said they were relying on forensic evidence to help them determine whether animals, or something else, were responsible for both deaths.

