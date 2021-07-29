Missing five-year-old possibly in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five-year-old Anthony Seybert was last seen in Texas on July, 5.

He is a white male with red hair and blue eyes. He weighs around 58 lbs. and is 3′5. There is no clothing description at this time.

“Anthony Seybert was reported missing from Texas on July 05, 2021 by his custodial grandparents,” officers said. “It is believed that he could possibly be in Campbell County or Anderson County area with his biological parents, Kaci Oberholtzer and David Seybert.”

If you’ve seen Anthony or have information regarding his location, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446 or TBI at 1-800-TBi-Find.

