PBS Kids show ‘Arthur’ ending after 25 years

The show premiered in 1996 and is considered the longest-running animated children’s TV series in U.S. history.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The classic kids’ television show “Arthur,” is coming to an end after 25 seasons.

The original show developer, Kathy Waugh announced the final season will air during winter 2022. The announcement was made on the “Finding D.W.” podcast with Jason Szwimer, which explores why the character D.W. was always voiced by boys. Szwimer was the first male who voiced the character.

“‘Arthur’ is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago,” Waugh said. “I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think ‘Arthur’ should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake. I don’t know if it was a rating issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end, but it did end.”

The show premiered in 1996 and is considered the longest-running animated children’s TV series in U.S. history.

