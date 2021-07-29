Advertisement

Salute to Veterans parade returns to Pigeon Forge

The Salute to Veterans parade is returning to Pigeon Forge on August 7.
Salute to Veterans Parade in Pigeon Forge (Photo: Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It couldn’t happen last year, but a Salute to Veterans Parade is back in Pigeon Forge this year.

The parade was canceled due to COVID last year, but this year the city is hoping for an even bigger and better parade. Mark your calendar for August 7 on the Parkway in Pigeon Forge at 9 a.m.

They’re looking for a big crowd to come out and salute the veterans who’ll be in the parade along with military units.

“We’re very excited and very honored to be able to do it again this year. We enjoy it very much. We get to interact with a lot of great veterans and meet them and a lot of great veterans groups,” said Butch Helton, with Pigeon Forge Office of Special Events.

If you are a veteran and want to participate you just have to call the special events office.

During the month of August, veterans can get special deals around town. Folks can go to www.mypigeonforge.com click on events, scroll down to Celebrate Freedom, click on it and they will find info on it and a list of participating businesses and the discounts they offer as well as other information.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

