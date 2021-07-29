Spectrum internet outage in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several East Tennessee counties experienced a Spectrum internet outage due to damaged cables.

A non-Spectrum construction crew in Maryville severed more than 500 fiber strands on two large fiber-optic cable bundles this morning, officials stated.

The damage impacted all services to Sevierville, Gatlinburg, parts of Maryville and surrounding areas. Spectrum technicians responded immediately and are still on-site making repairs.

Officials stated that crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.