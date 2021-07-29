Spectrum internet outage in East Tennessee
Several counties in East Tennessee are experiencing Spectrum internet outages due to damaged cables.
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several East Tennessee counties experienced a Spectrum internet outage due to damaged cables.
A non-Spectrum construction crew in Maryville severed more than 500 fiber strands on two large fiber-optic cable bundles this morning, officials stated.
The damage impacted all services to Sevierville, Gatlinburg, parts of Maryville and surrounding areas. Spectrum technicians responded immediately and are still on-site making repairs.
Officials stated that crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
