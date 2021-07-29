Suspects attempt to steal $70K worth of TVs in Memphis train hiest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for at least 10 men who tried to pull off a boxcar heist.

The suspects tried to get away with almost $70,000 worth of TVs. The men likely hid out in a wooded area that has a path that leads right up to the train tracks.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, Memphis police got a call that a burglary of a train was in progress on Porter Street. It was a boxcar on a CSX train. Officers say around a dozen men were seen loading big screen TVs into a pickup truck and a white SUV.

Police say those vehicles were stolen.

The suspects ran off but police did catch one of them, 21-year-old Vincent Brown, who was charged with burglary, theft of property, and evading arrest.

Investigators say one boxcar was forced open and officers found several televisions stacked in a tree line still in their boxes. In total police say the televisions are worth about $70,000.

“I’m not from Memphis. I’m from New York, so I’m not aware of these going on. That’s disturbing, especially from a tourist perspective,” said Allan Harkelroad from New York.

That boxcar burglary comes six months after a similar theft also involving a CSX train. Big screen TVs worth around $60,000 were stolen and later found at a nearby home along with more than $4,000 in cash, weapons, and marijuana. Police arrested several people in that case.

The railroad has surveillance cameras that are monitored. In a statement, CSX pointed out that the railroad has fully trained professional police officers who monitor shipments and routinely work with local law enforcement. Monday afternoon’s attempted heist is under investigation by CSX and Memphis police.

Memphis police warn citizens not to buy stolen merchandise because it just encourages criminals

Memphian Shirley White encourages people to come forward with information.

“I’m sure somebody who knows about it would want those people caught, those criminals to be caught,” she said.

Police need information and investigators know people have information. If you know who the suspects are, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

