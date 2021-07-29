SWAT standoff in Lonsdale Community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is a standoff between officers and a barricaded suspect at California Avenue in Lonsdale, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Multiple KPD units including negotiators are on scene, attempting to make contact with the barricaded subject. The subject is believed to be armed at a house on Badgett Drive.

Police ask you to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing situation.

