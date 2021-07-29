Third annual School Mania kicks off Aug. 6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The third annual School Mania event hosted by Mayor Glenn Jacobs is set for Friday, August 6.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park. The event will be conducted in a drive-thru format this year.

“We had to adjust last year because of COVID-19, but the format worked so well, we’re doing it again,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Our business partners—without whom we could never pull this off—have really stepped up to help make sure our students are prepared.”

As a result of donations from nearly 40 donors and financial sponsors, the Mayor’s Office will distribute 2,500 school supply bags. All items will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Cars will enter Chilhowee Park via 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive and follow a one-way traffic flow to exit on Magnolia Ave. The event gates will open at 2 p.m. to allow cars to assemble, but no school supply bags will be distributed until 3 p.m.

Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles the whole time they are on the property.

