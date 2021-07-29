Advertisement

Third annual School Mania kicks off Aug. 6

The Mayor’s Office will distribute 2,500 school supply bags. All items will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
Parents line up to retrieve school supplies at Knox County's School Mania event.
Parents line up to retrieve school supplies at Knox County's School Mania event.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The third annual School Mania event hosted by Mayor Glenn Jacobs is set for Friday, August 6.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park. The event will be conducted in a drive-thru format this year.

“We had to adjust last year because of COVID-19, but the format worked so well, we’re doing it again,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Our business partners—without whom we could never pull this off—have really stepped up to help make sure our students are prepared.”

As a result of donations from nearly 40 donors and financial sponsors, the Mayor’s Office will distribute 2,500 school supply bags. All items will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Cars will enter Chilhowee Park via 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive and follow a one-way traffic flow to exit on Magnolia Ave. The event gates will open at 2 p.m. to allow cars to assemble, but no school supply bags will be distributed until 3 p.m.

Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles the whole time they are on the property.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many surroundin Candus Bly during a prayer circle for her missing daughter Summer Wells.
Unexpected apology during Summer Wells prayer vigil
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Parents of Summer Wells attend juvenile court, new report says
Charles Owensby, 69
Aggressive dog and one person in custody following Cocke County deadly animal attacks
Knoxville shooting
One dead, one injured in Knoxville shooting
Tennessee
Tennessee city named one of the world’s greatest places to travel to

Latest News

Jerrick O. Davis, 24,
Knox Co. man convicted following 2018 domestic assault incident
Vols and NBA Draft
Vols trio awaits NBA Draft
More volunteers needed to help teach English
More volunteers needed to help teach English
Webb School girls basketball coach
Coaching mom talks mental health for young atletes