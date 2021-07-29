Advertisement

Human remains discovered following Tazewell fire

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the remains of two people in a mobile home fire.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of two people were found following a mobile home fire.

The identities of the remains have not been released, according to officials.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to 150 Payne Circle in Tazewell regarding a mobile home fire in progress. During the investigation, detectives found two sets of unidentified human remains.

The remains have been sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy and positive identification. The investigation into the identity of the remains and the cause of the fire is currently ongoing, according to officials.

