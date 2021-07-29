Advertisement

Walt Disney World to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walt Disney World will require all guests over the age of 2 to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status beginning Friday.

Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner are areas included in the updated mask guidelines posted on the theme park’s website.

Guests will also need to wear a mask when entering and throughout all attractions however masks will remain optional for guests in outdoor common areas.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee
Tennessee city named one of the world’s greatest places to travel to
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Parents of Summer Wells attend juvenile court, new report says
Many surroundin Candus Bly during a prayer circle for her missing daughter Summer Wells.
Unexpected apology during Summer Wells prayer vigil
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a crazy catch two men made over...
Man catches ‘monster’ catfish in Tennessee River

Latest News

Heavy smoke to return to East Tenn.
Heavy smoke returns to East Tennessee
Did you notice the haze slowly coming back yet?
Hottest weather in almost a decade Thursday
CDC transmission tool
How bad is COVID-19 transmission in your county?
Missing five-year-old Anthony Seybert was last seen on July 5, in Campbell County.
Missing five-year-old possibly in Campbell County