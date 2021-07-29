“When you smell something in the air...it can be dangerous”

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New technologies are testing to see if your newly inspired COVID-19 cleaning methods are not only effective but safe from unwanted byproducts. One laboratory based in Oak Ridge is collaborating with a visiting lab to create a comprehensive way of showing air-cleaning methods are healthy and environmentally sound.

“When you’re cleaning the air, a lot of the processes that you use can cause other types of chemicals to be formed,” Biochemist Anthony Qualley with Syft Technologies said.

He brought a mobile version of Syft’s unique air-testing device to Oak Ridge for a collaboration with Assured Bio Labs, using plasma technology to analyze what is in the air after it has been cleaned for COVID-19.

“The plasma allows us to create ions and the ions allow us to analyze the chemicals that are in your air,” Qualley said.

Syft’s device prepares real-time data that scientists can use during testing. This adds to the testing that Assured Bio Labs is already doing with various types of cleaners and cleaning devices.

Product Testing Analyst Cole Ayres with Assured Bio Labs said inside a specially designed chamber, “We’re able to test the device to make sure it cleans the room from COVID...we use this specific chamber to replicate the real-world scenarios that COVID would take place in.”

While scientists are testing the very latest in cleaning technologies, the Environmental Protection Agency cautions that if you are already using a certain type of advanced air cleaner.

“If you decide to use a device that incorporates bipolar ionization technology, EPA recommends using a device that meets UL 2998 standard certification (Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for Zero Ozone Emissions from Air Cleaners),” The EPA states.

“Our instrument will verify that we are not creating new chemicals in the process of trying to clean the air,” Qualley said.

