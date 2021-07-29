Advertisement

World’s first power coaster opens in Pigeon Forge

The world’s first power coaster is now open in Sevier County at Rowdy Bear Mountain Adventure Park.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you like speed, the world’s first power coaster is now open in Sevier County.

Rowdy Bear Mountain Adventure Park has just opened the coaster.

You can ride solo or you can ride as a pair up and back down the mountain.

This coaster is run by power, so it’s not gravity that controls the speed, you do!

“The really cool thing about it is if you’re anywhere from 40 inches tall to 50 inches tall, you can still operate the cart, which means that it has a throttle on it so you control the speed,” said Emily Williford, with Rowdy Bear Mountain Adventure Park.

Rowdy Bear Mountain is on the Parkway in Pigeon Forge.  The coaster will last about three minutes depending on your speed of which you can top out at about 30 mph.

