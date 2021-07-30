Advertisement

Breast cancer groups join forces to help patients

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two existing nonprofits, Courage to Conquer Cancer and Breast Connect, joined forces to help breast cancer patients in East Tennessee.

They have created Connect to Conquer and were awarded a grant to offer new services in 16 counties-Knox, Sevier, Union, Claiborne, Grainger, Roane, Grainger, Hamblen, Cocke, Morgan, Loudon, Monroe, Blount, Anderson, Scott, and Campbell.

The organization offers post-surgical supplies, patient education, and flowers for breast cancer patients in Tennessee who require breast surgery. They received a large phase grant from Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee to support their mission. The first phase of the grant will include outreach to the needs of racially diverse and underserved markets.

President of Breast Connect, Nina Reineri, was diagnosed in 2011 with breast cancer, and she underwent a lumpectomy and radiation. BreastConnect.org in Knoxville was formed as a way for women to have a website that can assist them with their journey and match them with similarly diagnosed women who can mentor and support them through the process.

President of Courage to Conquer Cancer, Kristi Roberson-James, was never diagnosed, but had family members and friends who she helped through their journey. Her organization helps educate women and help them through a diagnosis.

You can request a care package for yourself or others you know that have had breast surgery.

