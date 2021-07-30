East Knoxville residence closed as public nuisance after drug investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators on the Knox County Drug-Related Death Task Force closed an East Knoxville residence that was accused of being a hub of drug trafficking and criminal activity.

By order of Judge Kyle Hixson, 2835 Nichols Avenue was closed Friday under Tennessee’s nuisance law.

According to a petition filed by District Attorney General Charme Allen, the home had more than 40 calls for service within the last three years. Officials said the calls included information related to drug trafficking, robberies, burglaries and assaults.

The Knoxville Police Department conducted two controlled purchases of fentanyl from Hattie Brown and George Hammontree at the home reports stated. Surveillance video showed vehicle and foot traffic at the residence consistent with drug trafficking, prosecutors reported. Investigators said as many as 40 vehicles or individuals arrived at the residence per day for a brief period of time before leaving. Some individuals were reportedly seen leaving then injecting illegal narcotics in front of the residence. Police said they also observed several men urinating in the roadway in front of the residence.

Neighbors said they do not feel safe because of the criminal activity at the home.

According to the DA’s office, the nuisance injunction marks the 60th closure by the office and KPD.

