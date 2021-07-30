Investigation underway following overnight Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said an investigation is underway following an overnight house fire.

According to KFD, crews were dispatched to 3407 Valley View Drive for a residential fire. When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the sides of the home and a partial collapse near the rear of the home.

A defensive attack on the flames was ordered for the safety of the firefighters, reports stated. After 20 minutes of battling the flames, an additional engine was requested for more manpower. Nearly 30 minutes after crews arrived the fire was under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, no injuries were reported and the occupant of the home is being assisted.

