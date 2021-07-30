It’s going to be a hot afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to scattered rain and storms moving from north to south. This afternoon we’re looking for the heat to be with us as it feels close to 100.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the rain leaves this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the mid 90s as we go into the afternoon with isolated rain chances.

Highs on Friday will be near 94 in Knoxville to 90 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have clear skies with patches of fog and temperatures near 70 to start Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Onto Saturday where we’ll likely be in the lower 90s once again. The heat wave rolls on. There’ not any rain Saturday until late evening or overnight.

Sunday has our best chance of rain in the upcoming week! Amounts vary but coverage is pretty high early in the day Sunday. Monday through Wednesday will be slightly cooler and mostly dry. The heat bubble returns Thursday and next Friday.

