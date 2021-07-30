Advertisement

Jaden Springer selected 28th overall in the NBA Draft

Tennessee’s leading scorer last season goes to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round
Volunteers guard Jaden Springer
Volunteers guard Jaden Springer(Randy Sartin | Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - So Keon Johnson is the first Vol off the board in the first round, 21st overall. The second Jaden Springer who goes 28th overall in the first to the Philadelphia 76ers, who took another Vol in Admiral Schofield back in 2019.

Springer led the Vols last year in SEC and overall scoring with 12 points a game.

This is the second time Tennessee has had two players taken in the first round, the last, you guessed it, Bernard King and Ernie Grunfeld back in 1977.

All-SEC Defensive performer and the league’s top defender in 2020, Yves Pons, was not taken in the first round of this 2021 NBA Draft.

