John Fulkerson to announce partnership with Pal’s
The announcement comes after a ruling from the NCAA to allow student-athletes to earn money off their names, image and likeness.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee forward John Fulkerson is set to announce a partnership with Pal’s Sudden Service.
According to a release, Fulkerson and Pal’s executive Adam Crosby will announce the partnership during a Monday press conference.
In October 2019, Fulkerson reached out to UT President Randy Boyd to suggest building a Pal’s on Cumberland Avenue near UT’s campus. Fulkerson’s love for the fast-food restaurant is no secret. In 2018, Fulkerson credited his 15 point performance in a won over Tennessee Tech to eating more Pal’s.
Fulkerson announced in April that he would return to Rocky Top for a sixth season with the Vols.
