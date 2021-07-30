John Fulkerson to announce partnership with Pal’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee forward John Fulkerson is set to announce a partnership with Pal’s Sudden Service.

The announcement comes after a ruling from the NCAA to allow student-athletes to earn money off their names, image and likeness.

According to a release, Fulkerson and Pal’s executive Adam Crosby will announce the partnership during a Monday press conference.

In October 2019, Fulkerson reached out to UT President Randy Boyd to suggest building a Pal’s on Cumberland Avenue near UT’s campus. Fulkerson’s love for the fast-food restaurant is no secret. In 2018, Fulkerson credited his 15 point performance in a won over Tennessee Tech to eating more Pal’s.

President Boyd, so glad you and your staff were able to experience Pal’s! Speaking of, I’d like to talk to you about an idea I have for The Strip...😏💰 https://t.co/eVebFRyq6Y — John Fulkerson (@fulkerson_john) October 22, 2019

Fulkerson announced in April that he would return to Rocky Top for a sixth season with the Vols.

