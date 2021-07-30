Advertisement

Kid’s bass fishing tourney to bring nearly 400 kids to Douglas Lake

Mountain Music Kids Invitational Bass Fishing Tournament returns for the 31st year. It’s billed as one of the largest in the country.
By William Puckett
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Douglas Lake will be overrun with nearly 400 kids and family members hoping to hit the jackpot in bass fishing.

For the 31st year, the Mountain Music Kids Invitational Bass Fishing Tournament returns to East Tennessee.

”The best thing about this tournament is no kid leaves empty-handed. Kids will either win money or win a prize,” said Organizer Sunny DeFOE.

DeFOE is the brother of Ott DeFOE, a championship-winning angler.

”This is the biggest kids fishing tournament in the southeast maybe in the US, we’ve got up to 400 teams coming,” said DeFOE.

Thursday volunteers filled a Dandridge garage, loading bags for the more than 300 kids expected in attendance.

”This is our chance to help get kids out here, fishing, away from other things, drugs, or other things that may be bad. It’s also our chance to help spread the gospel,” said DeFOE.

Registration starts Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The tournament runs from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The cost to enter the competition is $30.00

