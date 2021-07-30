Advertisement

Knox Co. man sentenced to 99 years on child rape charges

Robert Vernon Gouge, 47, was sentenced to 99 years for rape of a child.
Robert Gouge sentenced to 99 years in prison.
Robert Gouge sentenced to 99 years in prison.(None)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Prosecutors in District Attorney Charme Allen’s Child Abuse Unit secured a 99-year sentence for a man who allegedly raped a child multiple times over the course of several years.

Robert Vernon Gouge, 47, was convicted of three counts of Rape of a Child, one count of Attempted Rape of a Child and one count of Aggravated Sexual Battery. Judge Kyle Hixson pronounced the sentence after a hearing today where prosecutors cited the necessity of maximum sentence to protect the victim, officials said.

In April, Assistant District Attorneys Rachel Lambert and Tammy Hicks explained that Gouge dated the victim’s mother and was a father figure, raising the victim since she was a child, according to a release. Gouge raped and sexually assaulted the victim starting at nine years old and continuing until she was twelve, officials said.

The Department of Children’s Services learned of the abuse in April 2019 when the victim was 15. Knoxville Police Department Investigator Shaun Sakovich conducted interviews and eventually arrested Gouge.

“The community is safer because of the bravery shown by this victim coming forward to testify against her abuser,” said DA Charme Allen. “No other child will be harmed by this offender.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet outages in East Tennessee
Spectrum internet outage continues across East Tennessee
CDC transmission tool
How bad is COVID-19 transmission in your county?
According to police, Daniel Drew, 38, was taken into custody following Thursday’s incident on...
Three-hour standoff ends in arrest in Lonsdale community
Noah Brandon Davis
Georgia man’s remains found after missing for 7 years
Officers also said “an aggressive dog was taken into custody.” DNA was also collected from two...
Aggressive dog and one person in custody following Cocke County deadly animal attacks

Latest News

By order of Judge Kyle Hixson, 2835 Nichols Avenue was closed Friday under Tennessee’s nuisance...
East Knoxville residence closed as public nuisance after drug investigation
Morristown Police issued a scam warning. / Source: (WVLT)
Morristown homeowner accused of fatally shooting intoxicated intruder
Sevier County Sheriff's Office will host National Night Out on August 3.
Sevier County’s 2021 National Night Out takes place in August
Tax-Free Weekend
Tax Free Weekend