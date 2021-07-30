Advertisement

Knoxville Fire responds to house fire in North Knoxville

The call came in at 11:04 p.m. Thursday night.
Knoxville FD respond to house fire in North Knoxville(Knoxville F.D.)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At 11:04 p.m. Thursday evening, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a residential fire in North Knoxville.

The fire was on Valley View Drive, according to officials.

When crews arrived they found flames coming from the side of the house, and part of the back had already fallen.

According to a spokesperson, the firefighters started battling the flame from a defensive position to maintain their safety.

Twenty minutes into fighting the fire, the department requested another engine for more manpower. After 29 minutes, the fire was under control, according to Captain D.J. Corcoran of Knoxville FD.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, no injuries are reported and the occupant of the home is now being helped.

