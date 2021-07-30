Members of Knoxville organization hoping to protect and educate members of the community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you heard of POP TENN? Chances are you’ve seen them around town wearing their all black signature uniforms.

POP TENN is a Knoxville organization made up of local parents. The name stands for " Protecting our People Tennessee”.

Members of the group like Aabidah Ruhi say their mission is to teach gun safety and help curb gun violence.

“We want to teach de-escalation, how can you resolve issues peacefully before you have to pull your weapon,” said Ruhi. “I want them to look at POP TENN as big brothers and big sisters. Hopefully, we’ll be able to build a relationship within the community with law enforcement and whoever we need to, so that we can be the buffer in between law enforcement and what’s going on within the community.”

The group says they are also a licensed and bonded security company. Many of them were there to help guide students back to class at Austin East Magnet High School, after a series of gun violence within the school community.

“The kids seen us at Austin East, and for them to actually ask for us, it made me feel real proud about it so it made me feel that we are on the right track,” said POP TENN member, ‘Dead Eye’. “The kids are starting to recognize who we are and that’s why we wear these uniforms because we stand out from the rest. They know that we’re there and what we are there for.”

The group will be out to meet the community on August 8 at Chilhowee Park at the Black Excellence Emancipation Party.

The family fun event will run from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

