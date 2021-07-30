Morristown homeowner accused of fatally shooting intoxicated intruder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department said a man was arrested after he allegedly shot an unknown intoxicated man that entered his home.

On Wednesday, July 28, Morristown officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Clover Dale Lane in response to an intoxicated intruder, according to police.

Officials said the incident turned into a fight between the homeowner and the intoxicated intruder. An incident report stated the altercation led to shots being fired before officers arrived.

When officers arrived on the scene they made contact with Thaddeus Wallace, 53, who identified himself as the homeowner.

Police said they discovered 44-year-old Brian Stone unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. A 9mm Kel-Tec P-11 pistol was recovered from the scene, according to reports.

Wallace was arrested and faces charges of voluntary manslaughter.

The investigation remains active.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.