Advertisement

Morristown homeowner accused of fatally shooting intoxicated intruder

Wallace was arrested and faces charges of voluntary manslaughter.
Morristown Police issued a scam warning. / Source: (WVLT)
Morristown Police issued a scam warning. / Source: (WVLT)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department said a man was arrested after he allegedly shot an unknown intoxicated man that entered his home.

On Wednesday, July 28, Morristown officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Clover Dale Lane in response to an intoxicated intruder, according to police.

Officials said the incident turned into a fight between the homeowner and the intoxicated intruder. An incident report stated the altercation led to shots being fired before officers arrived.

When officers arrived on the scene they made contact with Thaddeus Wallace, 53, who identified himself as the homeowner.

Police said they discovered 44-year-old Brian Stone unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. A 9mm Kel-Tec P-11 pistol was recovered from the scene, according to reports.

Wallace was arrested and faces charges of voluntary manslaughter.

The investigation remains active.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet outages in East Tennessee
Spectrum internet outage continues across East Tennessee
CDC transmission tool
How bad is COVID-19 transmission in your county?
According to police, Daniel Drew, 38, was taken into custody following Thursday’s incident on...
Three-hour standoff ends in arrest in Lonsdale community
Noah Brandon Davis
Georgia man’s remains found after missing for 7 years
Officers also said “an aggressive dog was taken into custody.” DNA was also collected from two...
Aggressive dog and one person in custody following Cocke County deadly animal attacks

Latest News

By order of Judge Kyle Hixson, 2835 Nichols Avenue was closed Friday under Tennessee’s nuisance...
East Knoxville residence closed as public nuisance after drug investigation
Sevier County Sheriff's Office will host National Night Out on August 3.
Sevier County’s 2021 National Night Out takes place in August
Tax-Free Weekend
Tax Free Weekend
From 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, clothing and...
Tennessee’s tax-free holiday is underway. Here’s what to know