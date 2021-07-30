One more hot day before rain and cooler air arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat continues Saturday but by the second half of the weekend, heavy downpours and cooler air return.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The hot conditions continue this evening with some of us feeling like the triple digits! Temperatures will drop to near 69 tonight with mostly clear skies.

Sunshine returns Saturday with highs in the lower 90s again. It’ll feel like the low to mid-90s at times Saturday afternoon. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water, wearing sunscreen, and taking breaks in the shade if you are going to be outside! Rain does arrive very late Saturday night into the early morning hours on Sunday bringing us a much-needed cooldown.

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of us will be waking up to rain Sunday morning. Some lightning and thunder are possible too. Heavy downpours will be the greatest concern so we’ll have to keep an eye on the localized flooding threat. But with a lot of us being so dry over the past week, we need the rain! Highs will only get into the low to mid-80s Sunday afternoon so enjoy the cooler temperatures.

Heavy downpours Sunday morning (WVLT)

We’ll stay in the 80s Monday with some isolated showers and storms. Those more mild temperatures continue throughout much of the week before the 90s return by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Friday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

