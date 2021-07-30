Advertisement

Sevier County’s 2021 National Night Out takes place in August

National Night Out in Sevier County will be hosted at the Sevier County Fairground on Tuesday, August 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sevier County Sheriff's Office will host National Night Out on August 3.
Sevier County Sheriff's Office will host National Night Out on August 3.(SCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - National Night Out in Sevier County will be hosted at the Sevier County Fairground on Tuesday, August 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office will partner with local police, fire, EMS and other responders to present the event.

There will be live music, free hotdogs, free cotton candy, games, prizes, K9 demonstrations, pepper spray and pepper ball demonstrations, free child ID kits, raffles, free attraction tickets and information about community-related programs offered by the Sheriff’s Office.

