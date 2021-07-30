Sevierville house fire rekindles hours later sparking road closures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department said a house fire that crews worked Thursday afternoon rekindled overnight Friday.

According to officials, firefighters returned to Old Knoxville Highway Friday after a fire rekindled.

Just before 3 a.m. Friday, Old Knoxville Highway was closed at Boyds Creek. The road reopened around 3 a.m. but officials urged drivers to continue to use alternate routes if possible.

FIRE IS REWORKING A STRUCTURE FIRE REKINDLE ON OLD KNOXVILLE HWY. THE RDWAY IS OPEN AT THIS TIME BUT PLEASE USE ALTERNATE ROUTES IF POSSIBLE — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) July 30, 2021

