Sevierville house fire rekindles hours later sparking road closures

According to officials, firefighters returned to Old Knoxville Highway Friday after a fire rekindled.
Officials with the Sevierville Police Department said a house fire that crews worked Thursday afternoon rekindled overnight Friday.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department said a house fire that crews worked Thursday afternoon rekindled overnight Friday.

According to officials, firefighters returned to Old Knoxville Highway Friday after a fire rekindled.

Just before 3 a.m. Friday, Old Knoxville Highway was closed at Boyds Creek. The road reopened around 3 a.m. but officials urged drivers to continue to use alternate routes if possible.

