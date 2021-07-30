TBI issues SILVER Alert for missing 84-year-old man
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a SILVER Alert for a missing 84-year-old man.
According to TBI, Jerald Redmon was last seen around 9 a.m. in Paris Thursday.
Officials said Redmon may be in a 2007 gold Toyota Highlander with Tennessee tag 320CVB.
Redmon is 6′,155 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve plaid shirt and black shoes. TBI agents said Redmon has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
Anyone who sees Redmon or the vehicle is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
