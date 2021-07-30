TBI issues SILVER Alert for missing 84-year-old man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a SILVER Alert for a missing 84-year-old man.

According to TBI, Jerald Redmon was last seen around 9 a.m. in Paris Thursday.

Officials said Redmon may be in a 2007 gold Toyota Highlander with Tennessee tag 320CVB.

Jerald may be in a 2007 gold Toyota Highlander, TN tag 320CVB. This is a stock photo of a similar vehicle. There is no known direction of travel. Seen him or the vehicle? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. (TBI)

Redmon is 6′,155 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve plaid shirt and black shoes. TBI agents said Redmon has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone who sees Redmon or the vehicle is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

🚨 A SILVER Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Jerald Redmon, who was last seen today around 9 a.m. in Paris.



If you have seen Jerald, contact the Paris Police Dept. at 731-642-2424 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/qsM5tNC3iA — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.