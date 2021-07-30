Tennessee Vol Keon Johnson selected 21st overall in the NBA Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Vols Keon Johnson selected 20th overall in the NBA Draft. The All-SEC guard from Shelbyville, Tennessee was taken by the New York Knicks, who trade the pick to the LA Clippers.

Johnson was Tennessee’s team leader in field goals made (111) and attempted (247) and ranked second on the squad in scoring with 11.3 points per game. His scoring average increased to 12.1 points against SEC opposition. The Shelbyville, Tennessee, product got to the foul line with regularity, attempting a team-high 101 free throws in 27 games played. Johnson scored in double figures 15 times on the season and dropped a season-high 27 points during the Vols’ win at Kentucky.

Johnson the first of three possible Vols taken ahead of Yves Pons and Jaden Springer.

