Advertisement

Tennessee Vol Keon Johnson selected 21st overall in the NBA Draft

The All-SEC guard taken by the New York Knicks who trade the pick to the LA Clippers
Keon Johnson
Keon Johnson(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Vols Keon Johnson selected 20th overall in the NBA Draft. The All-SEC guard from Shelbyville, Tennessee was taken by the New York Knicks, who trade the pick to the LA Clippers.

Johnson was Tennessee’s team leader in field goals made (111) and attempted (247) and ranked second on the squad in scoring with 11.3 points per game. His scoring average increased to 12.1 points against SEC opposition. The Shelbyville, Tennessee, product got to the foul line with regularity, attempting a team-high 101 free throws in 27 games played. Johnson scored in double figures 15 times on the season and dropped a season-high 27 points during the Vols’ win at Kentucky.

Johnson the first of three possible Vols taken ahead of Yves Pons and Jaden Springer.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many surroundin Candus Bly during a prayer circle for her missing daughter Summer Wells.
Unexpected apology during Summer Wells prayer vigil
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Parents of Summer Wells attend juvenile court, new report says
Officers also said “an aggressive dog was taken into custody.” DNA was also collected from two...
Aggressive dog and one person in custody following Cocke County deadly animal attacks
Knoxville shooting
Victim identified in Holston Oaks Apartment shooting
CDC transmission tool
How bad is COVID-19 transmission in your county?

Latest News

If you can get to the lake, that's one option to cool off Friday
Higher humidity makes Friday feel even hotter!
Three hour standoff ends peacefully
SWAT Standoff
Eviction ban to be lifted Saturday, now what? Millions of dollars still available
Millions available to help Tennesseans avoid eviction
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
Politicians shouldn’t give health advice says Knox County Mayor