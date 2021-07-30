Tennessee’s tax-free holiday is underway. Here’s what to know

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s annual tax-free weekend is now underway.

In 2021, Tennessee will hold three sales tax holidays. The event kicks off Friday, July 30 and runs through that Sunday. Families can take advantage of the sale to purchase clothing, electronics and school supplies that are exempt from the state’s sales tax. Tennessee residents can also purchase certain food items tax-free and for the first time, Tennessee will hold a sales tax holiday exclusively for gun safes or other safety equipment.

Clothing, School Supplies, Computers

From 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, clothing and school supplies under $100 and computers under $1,500 will be exempt from sales tax.

What’s Included:

- Apparel, including shirts, pants, socks and shoes priced at $100 or less

- School and art supplies priced at $100 or less (binders, backpacks, pencils, crayons, paint supplies, rulers, etc.)

- Computers laptops and tablets for personal use priced at $1,500 or less

- Bridal Gowns

- Prom Dresses

- Tuxedos

- Diapers

Not Included:

- Jewelry

- Handbags

- Sports equipment

- Storage media including flash drives and compact disks

- Printer supplies

- Household appliances

-Cosmetics

-Smartphones

Food, Food Ingredients, Prepared Food

From 12:01 a,m. on Friday, July 30, to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, food, food ingredients and prepared food will be exempt from sales tax. There is no spending limit for food purchases, according to the Department of Revenue’s website.

What’s Included:

- Food, food ingredients

- Prepared food sold at grocery stores, farmers’ markets, restaurants, food trucks and other dining establishments

Not Included:

- Alcohol

- Tobacco

- Candy

- Dietary Supplements

- Food that is only cut, repackaged, or pasteurized by the seller

Gun Safes and Safety Equipment:

For the first time, Tennessee will hold a sales tax holiday exclusively for gun safes or other safety equipment. The tax-free period begins July 1 at midnight and runs through June 30, 2022.

You can also shop online tax-free. Purchases made from Tennessee retailers qualify if those items are delivered into Tennessee.

Experts also say to look for additional sales on top of the tax break.

You can find a full list of tax-exempt items on the Tennessee Department of Revenue’s website.

