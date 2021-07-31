Advertisement

Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe

“She’s safe and in good health.”
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a Birmingham woman who vanished in Europe in 2018 confirmed Saturday morning she had been located.

Nicole Denise Jackson’s family said she was found Friday. Her family said, “Nicole has been located. She’s safe and in good health. She has been verified by the state department in person.”

Her family said Jackson reached out to authorities after their private investigator located the man she went to meet and sent emails to his job.

The family has not spoken to Jackson but are glad she is alive.

“We we’re praying for her safety and it turned out in our favor,” said sister Ela Vaughn.

Last month the family pleaded to the community for help finding her in Europe after she left the United States with a man she met online and stopped communicating with them.

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for Munich, Germany, to pursue love and her music career.

Jackson’s family said the communication began to decline and ultimately stop a few months after she left.

