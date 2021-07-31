Fentress County inmate still missing, reward for information

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An escaped inmate is still on the loose, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Charles Kennedy escaped from the Fentress County Jail on July 19 and possibly stole a truck after escaping. He is wanted on several charges, including felony escape, according to officials with the TBI.

#FugitiveFriday: We continue to search for #MostWanted fugitive Charles Kennedy.



He’s wanted out of Fentress County on several charges, including Felony Escape.



Have info? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.



A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. pic.twitter.com/5Ejhtysumg — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 30, 2021

The truck in question is a silver 2016 Dodge Ram Dually. The truck was stolen from the Darrow Ridge area July 23 and should have the tag CSP359, according to the office.

There is now a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.