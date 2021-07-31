Fentress County inmate still missing, reward for information
Officials with the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office said a truck could possibly have been stolen by escaped inmate Charles Kennedy.
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An escaped inmate is still on the loose, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Charles Kennedy escaped from the Fentress County Jail on July 19 and possibly stole a truck after escaping. He is wanted on several charges, including felony escape, according to officials with the TBI.
The truck in question is a silver 2016 Dodge Ram Dually. The truck was stolen from the Darrow Ridge area July 23 and should have the tag CSP359, according to the office.
There is now a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.