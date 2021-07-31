Findlay OSHP trooper dies in line of duty

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant has died in the line of duty. According to a Facebook post made by OSHP, Sergeant Jared M. Ulinski of the Findlay District was found deceased at the Findlay Post while on duty. Sergeant Ulinski joined the Patrol in June 1999 as a member of the 134th Academy class.

The exact cause of the sergeant’s death is still unknown at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with 13abc as we learn more.

The Patrol regrets to announce the line of duty death of Sergeant Jared M. Ulinski, Findlay District, after he was found... Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Saturday, July 31, 2021

