Advertisement

Findlay OSHP trooper dies in line of duty

Findlay OSHP officer dies in line of duty
Findlay OSHP officer dies in line of duty(oshp)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant has died in the line of duty. According to a Facebook post made by OSHP, Sergeant Jared M. Ulinski of the Findlay District was found deceased at the Findlay Post while on duty. Sergeant Ulinski joined the Patrol in June 1999 as a member of the 134th Academy class.

The exact cause of the sergeant’s death is still unknown at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with 13abc as we learn more.

The Patrol regrets to announce the line of duty death of Sergeant Jared M. Ulinski, Findlay District, after he was found...

Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Saturday, July 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Tax free weekend in Tennessee
Shop until you drop, one more day left of tax-free weekend
Overturned tractor-trailer in Loudon County
Overturned tractor-trailer in Loudon County
Homeowner charged in deadly Morristown shooting
Morristown homeowner accused of fatally shooting intoxicated intruder
Garth Brooks on his concert at Nissan Stadium
What to do with your Garth Brooks tickets

Latest News

Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Police confirm Sevier County water park where man admitted to filming young girls
Lockerroom
Lower humidity this week
Starting out August with lower humidity and mild temperatures
Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Fans and stars flock to Smoky Mountain Fan Fest