Five records fall in 2021 GKAISA City Meet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Around 2,000 swimmers from across the region hit the water at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the UT campus over the weekend for the Greater Knoxville Area Interclub Swimming Association City Meet.

The event started in the 1960s and has grown to include more than 30 teams throughout nine counties in East Tennessee.

Last year’s meet was cancelled because of the pandemic, which made this year’s competition all the more special for swimmers - especially for the Green Meadow girls 11-12 year old medley relay team - which took down their coach’s 2003 record by 0.39 seconds.

”It’s amazing. It’s really cool especially because we beat our coach’s record from a long time ago,” said Madelyn Carpenter, member of the Green Meadow girls.

The group of Carpenter, Efrosini Kerny, Ellie Stanley and Elizabeth Wheatley were the only relay team to break a record during the meet.

“I didn’t even look at the time. I just touched the wall and everyone was screaming and I got dragged out of the water - I was ecstatic,” said anchor Elizabeth Wheatley.

Peninsula Club’s Julia Burroughs shattered three individual records during finals competition Saturday. Burroughs - an upcoming senior at Maryville High School and Lady Vols commit - set City marks in the 50 freestyle, 50 butterfly and 100 freestyle.

