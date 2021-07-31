Hazy, Hot & Humid day ahead for us

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Patches of dense fog are with us for the start of our Saturday with a hazy, hot and humid finish to come. An Air Quality Alert is posted for a code orange until midnight.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s as we go into the afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Highs on Saturday will be near 93 in Knoxville to 89 in Crossville.

Rain starts to move back in late Saturday evening and will stay with us through the start of our Sunday. We’ll wake up to temperatures near 71 with scattered rain showers.

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of us will be waking up to rain Sunday morning. Some lightning and thunder are possible too. Heavy downpours will be the greatest concern so we’ll have to keep an eye on the localized flooding threat. But with a lot of us being so dry over the past week, we need the rain! Highs will only get into the low to mid-80s Sunday afternoon so enjoy the cooler temperatures.

We’ll stay in the 80s Monday with some isolated showers and storms. Those more mild temperatures continue throughout much of the week before the 90s return by the end of the week and into the weekend.

