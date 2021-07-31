Heavy downpours and storms overnight into Monday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you ready for the cooler temperatures? We have to get through the heavy downpours overnight into early Monday morning first.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The hazy conditions continue throughout the evening hours with the Code Orange air quality alert remaining in effect until midnight. Children, older adults, and those with heart and lung disease should limit time outdoors this evening.

Heavy downpours and storms move in after midnight and stick around into the early morning hours. We are in the marginal category for the excessive rainfall risk. The main concern overnight will be the heavy downpours possibly leading to localized flooding issues. A few stronger storms are possible which could create some gusty winds. Temperatures will drop to 71 overnight.

Marginal risk for excessive rainfall (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of us will be waking up to rain Sunday morning. Some lightning and thunder are possible too. We’ll see those showers move out of here throughout the morning hours with drier weather by the afternoon. We still cannot rule out a few isolated showers and storms Sunday afternoon. Highs will only get into the low to mid-80s.

We’ll stay in the mid-80s throughout the first half of the new week, so get out and enjoy it! We do have a chance for some isolated showers and storms throughout the week, but overall we are staying mostly dry. The upper 80s to lower 90s return by the end of the week and into next weekend.

Saturday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

