Knoxville Primary Elections 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville Primary Election will be held Tuesday, August 31. Voters will decide on candidates for City Council Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. Here is what you need to know.

Important Dates

Monday, August 2: Final day to register to vote before the election

Wednesday, August 11: Early voting begins

Tuesday, August 24: Final day to request an absentee ballot

Thursday, August 26: Final day of early voting

Tuesday, August 31, Election Day

Who is on the ballot?

City Council District 1 candidates

Tommy Smith has served as the 1st District City Council Member for the past year. He was born in South Knoxville and has lived in five South Knoxville neighborhoods.

He works for Ackermann Marketing & PR. Smith holds an MBA in marketing from University of Tennessee and an undergraduate degree in business administration from Emory and Henry College.

David Hayes has lived in South Knoxville and the UT area since the age of 18 and is proud to be raising a child in the district. He works at the Highlander Research and Education Center and is a community activist.

Hayes’ experience includes organizing workers for a union, helping people find affordable housing, and drafting policies to empower communities.

He says people deserve a city council that will work with communities to bring living wages, affordable homes, safe and healthy communities and real democracy to Knoxville.

Elizabeth Murphy is a Knoxville native and Bearden High School graduate. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from UT and works as a consultant for a PAC. Murphy describes herself as a citizen lobbyist, frequently going to Nashville to work on important bills that impact the public.

City Council District 2 candidates

Andrew Roberto currently represents the 2nd District and chairs the Knoxville Beer Board. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee’s College of Law and a partner in The Lawyers of Brown and Roberto. Roberto says that he has established a record of communicating, listening and seeking public input.

Kim Smith has lived in Knoxville for the last 32 year and raised her family in the Bearden community. She is a teacher in private education and serves on the school board at New Hope Christian School.

Smith says the city budget must be spent wisely, focusing on essential needs while keeping taxes low.

City Council District 3 candidates

Nick Ciparro has lived in Knoxville for most of his life. He lives in District 3 with his wife and son where he owns a business. Ciparro says camps are encroaching on neighborhoods, traffic problems are being ignored, and the city is being thrown into terrible financial decisions.

Seema Singh currently represents the District 3 on the city council. She is a graduate of Bearden High School and UT with a B.A. in Psychology and Religious Studies. Singh is the coordinator of the Battered Intervention Program-- Knoxville.

City Council District 4 candidates

Jim Klonaris has lived in Knoxville for more than 48 years. He and his wife have raised three children and are members of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Klonoris graduated from UT with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. He refurbishes and revitalizes existing commercial buildings and invests in renovating and preserving historic homes in Knoxville.

Klonoris volunteers to empower youth through life coaching, volunteers for local homeless missions and serves on the Knoxville Mayor’s Business Advisory Council.

Jen McMahon is an Ohio native who calls herself a Knoxvillian at heart. She has lived in Knoxville for six years and is married with a baby son. She has a degree in Interdisciplinary Anthropology and French from the University of Akron. She is the CEO and co-founder of Century Harvest Farms Foundation.

Lauren Rider currently represents District 4 on Knoxville’s city council. She lives in North Knoxville with her husband and two sons. She has a Master of Library Science from Indiana University.

City Council District 6 candidates

Deidra Harper is a Knoxville native who co-owns Elite Facility Maintenance and is a freelance graphic designer. Knox.Biz named Harper to its 40 under 40 list.

Garrett Holt was born and raised in Knoxville, and multiple generations of his family have lived here. He is a graduate of UT with a degree in accounting. He works as a national sales manager for a leading medical technology company.

Gwen McKenzie is the incumbent and serves as Knoxville’s vice-mayor. The lifelong resident of Knoxville lives in East Knoxville with her husband and a blended family of six children. She is a member of Greater Warner AME Zion Church.

