From NASA to minor league baseball, one Smokies Usher and his role in sending people to space

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Tennessee Smokies games workers file into the stadium all having their own stories to tell.

In 2018, the Smokies hired a man who had moved to town just three years before, after enjoying time in retirement.

The man they hired to their grounds crew was Steve Eason, and his story is one to be shared.

”Worked 91 launches while I was there. My first launch returned to flight 1988 and my last launch was December of 2006,″ said Eason, now an Usher.

Steve Eason worked for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, also known as NASA.

”It was fun going to work every day, you didn’t mind going to work every day. I was lucky enough I had a career, long enough I got to retire from it,” said Eason.

Eason and his wife were vacationing in Florida in 1981 when they toured the Kennedy Space Center. It was on that tour he looked at his wife and said he would work for NASA one day.

Eason worked days and went to school at night to get the needed qualifications to apply.

It took him four years until he got even a remote response from the higher-ups at NASA.

Now guiding folks to their seats inside Smokies Stadium, Eason doesn’t shy away from his love for all things Outer space.

”We have better car tires because of it, the microwave oven was built because of it, we have gel pens because of it, things were used every day and we just don’t recognize,” Eason said talking about the items made from space station missions.

Eason turned to baseball because he loves it.

”Well, when I first went to work here my manager’s name was Eric Taylor, and I told him he didn’t even have to pay me, I just love baseball, I love the atmosphere it’s just a lot of fun,” said Eason with a smile.

While two completely different realms, Eason says the two aren’t that far apart.

”Not as much pressure but still just as fun,” said Eason.

While no longer making sure NASA engineers are doing what the government wants them to do, and the pressure that comes with it, his days in the ballpark take just as much time and work.

”I think I got a decent work ethic and I try to bring that here. I work with a great bunch of people and I’ve never not enjoyed coming to work here,” said Eason.

