KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned tractor-trailer in Loudon County has left one driver uninjured, according to a Facebook post from Loudon County officials.

The crash occurred on Interstate 75 Southbound, just off of Interstate 40 Westbound.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers and Fire and EMS are on the scene assisting with the crash.

Officials say the clean up effort is expected to take several hours.

