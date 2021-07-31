Advertisement

Thousands flock to Smokies game for Sandlot night

The Tennessee Smokies took on the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday with five original cast members from the movie The Sandlot in attendance.
By William Puckett
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday night the Tennessee Smokies took on the Chattanooga Lookouts in front of a nearly sold-out crowd.

The game between division rivals was flanked by five special guests in attendance.

The actors who played Squints, Smalls, Yeah-yeah, Timmy, and Tommy were at the game to sign items for fans in attendance.

“I’m a big baseball fan, so it’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen,” said a teen in attendance.

The five actors coming together was the largest meeting of Sandlot characters since the 25th anniversary in 2018.

“It just teaches you the basics of baseball man, and what baseball is really about, it’s a family sport,” said a father standing in line.

The night drew the second-largest Smokies crowd in history.

“It just hit a nerve, it’s just not only baseball, but it’s about friendships, growing up, being a new kid on the block it hit them all,” said another father.

The Smokies lost to the Lookouts 10-3 in front of 8,006 fans.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet outages in East Tennessee
Spectrum internet outage continues across East Tennessee
Homeowner charged in deadly Morristown shooting
Morristown homeowner accused of fatally shooting intoxicated intruder
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
According to police, Daniel Drew, 38, was taken into custody following Thursday’s incident on...
Three-hour standoff ends in arrest in Lonsdale community
CDC transmission tool
How bad is COVID-19 transmission in your county?

Latest News

Steve Eason is a Smokies Usher, but he was once in launch control at NASA.
From NASA to minor league baseball, one Smokies Usher and his role in sending people to space
Another hot day Saturday
One more hot day before rain and cooler air arrives
Stronger storms early Sunday morning: Ben's forecast
Stronger storms early Sunday morning: Ben's forecast
City of Knoxville Primary Election
Knoxville Primary Elections 2021