Thousands flock to Smokies game for Sandlot night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday night the Tennessee Smokies took on the Chattanooga Lookouts in front of a nearly sold-out crowd.

The game between division rivals was flanked by five special guests in attendance.

The actors who played Squints, Smalls, Yeah-yeah, Timmy, and Tommy were at the game to sign items for fans in attendance.

How popular is the Sandlot to this day? This is the line to get to the five members here tonight. @wvlt @smokiesbaseball pic.twitter.com/EY0Hh9QV9W — Will Puckett (@WVLTWill) July 30, 2021

“I’m a big baseball fan, so it’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen,” said a teen in attendance.

The five actors coming together was the largest meeting of Sandlot characters since the 25th anniversary in 2018.

“It just teaches you the basics of baseball man, and what baseball is really about, it’s a family sport,” said a father standing in line.

The night drew the second-largest Smokies crowd in history.

“It just hit a nerve, it’s just not only baseball, but it’s about friendships, growing up, being a new kid on the block it hit them all,” said another father.

The Smokies lost to the Lookouts 10-3 in front of 8,006 fans.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.