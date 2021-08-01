Advertisement

Fans and stars flock to Smoky Mountain Fan Fest

Stars from several movies and TV shows will be present at the Smoky Mountain Fan Fest.
(WYMT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Fan Fest has returned to the Gatlinburg Convention Center. The event kicked off Saturday and runs through the weekend. Fans who attend will have the opportunity to shop at vendor booths, attend panels and take photos with stars.

This year’s convention features stars from many movies, books and TV shows. Those interested can take their picture with stars from The Mandalorian, Mortal Kombat, the Sandlot and even some professional wrestlers.

The convention is also holding a cosplay contest and several question and answer panels.

Those who want to learn more and buy tickets can do so on the event website. The Smoky Mountain Fan Fest is running from July 31 to August 1 at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

