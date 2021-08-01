Advertisement

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before...
The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida has broken a previous record for current hospitalizations, as the number of patients in hospitals because of COVID-19 once again broke through the 1,000-person threshold.

The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

That’s according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on Sunday.

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations.

That is according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Tax free weekend in Tennessee
Shop until you drop, one more day left of tax-free weekend
Overturned tractor-trailer in Loudon County
Overturned tractor-trailer in Loudon County
Homeowner charged in deadly Morristown shooting
Morristown homeowner accused of fatally shooting intoxicated intruder
Pockets of heavy rain overnight into Sunday morning
Heavy downpours and storms overnight into Sunday morning

Latest News

FILE - House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., left, and House Financial...
Anger mounts as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire
Lower humidity this week
Starting out August with lower humidity and mild temperatures
Millions of Americans are facing homelessness as the CDC's moratorium on evictions expired.
Eviction ban ends, millions at risk of losing homes
Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting