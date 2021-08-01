Advertisement

Two shot at Soaky Mountain Waterpark, Sevierville police confirm

A Shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark Saturday night leaves two to the hospital, SPD officials confirm.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police officers have responded to a shooting in the parking lot at Soaky Mountain Waterpark on Saturday, according to Sevierville Police officials.

Two females were shot, one was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center and the other was taken to LeConte Medical Center, according to SPD.

“Three persons have been detained, including the alleged shooter of both victims. The preliminary investigation indicates an altercation occurred in the waterpark parking lot which escalated into the shooting,” SPD confirms.

This is an ongoing situation, this story will be updated.

