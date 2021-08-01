Starting out August with lower humidity and mild temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’ll be feeling MUCH better outside for the next few days! Get out and enjoy it because the heat returns in the 8-day forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We will continue to see those hazy skies tonight as the smoke from the wildfires out west filter back into East Tennessee. The smoke is light, for now, but we will continue to keep an eye on it over the next few days. We’ll drop to near 65 Monday morning, so for those of you heading back to school on Monday, it’ll be a mild start to the day!

Highs will get mid-80s for most of us on Monday with those hazy conditions continuing throughout the day. There is a chance for a stray shower, mainly along the mountains. The good news is that the dewpoints will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s the next few days so it’ll feel much better outside compared to last week.

LOOKING AHEAD

The lower humidity continues into Tuesday with highs getting into the mid to upper 80s. Some isolated showers and storms are possible, especially for our far eastern counties.

There is a better chance for rain on Wednesday with us getting back on a drier trend throughout the end of the week and into the weekend. The heat returns by the weekend as well with highs getting back into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Sunday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

