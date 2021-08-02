Boy, 15, dies after kayak overturns on Hiwassee River

ETOWAH, Tenn. (AP) - Officials say a 15-year-old Tennessee boy died when his kayak overturned on the Hiwassee River.

News outlets cited a statement from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency that said the boy was with a group of nine adults and 11 youths who were on the river Saturday in kayaks and tubes.

The statement said the teen was last seen behind the group before members of the party “discovered the boy downriver, unresponsive and away from his kayak.” Officials say he was taken to Starr Regional Hospital in Etowah and pronounced dead. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.