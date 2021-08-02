Advertisement

Community reacts to shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark

One women was killed and one was injured after a shooting at the Sevierville waterpark.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark on Saturday night after the park closed that left one dead and one injured.

“Crazy that it’s a family friendly place and that we live so close to it,” said Kimberly Woodarski, Sevierville resident.

Officers were able to track down possible suspects, and two people were arrested and charged, according to the release. Sarah Romine, 31, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to the release. Joshua Dannels, 30, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

The park reopened the next morning, with officials releasing a statement saying that the park is committed to guests’ safety.

Some locals are calling for more security at the park.

“Definitely they need more security around the area,” said Woodarski. “Definitely in the park and out of the park both. Not just driving around but walking around paying attention.”

General Manager of Soaky Mountain Park, Dave Andrews, said the park is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

