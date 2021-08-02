Death investigation underway after two found shot, killed in Jefferson Co. home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after two people were found shot and killed inside a home.

Deputies responded to Shields Ridge Road in New Market around 1:34 a.m. Monday. Inside the residence deputies located two people dead from gunshot wounds, according to reports.

Investigators said preliminary evidence leads to one of the two victims as the possible shooter.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

