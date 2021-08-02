Advertisement

Death investigation underway after two found shot, killed in Jefferson Co. home

The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office(Source: Gray TV)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after two people were found shot and killed inside a home.

Deputies responded to Shields Ridge Road in New Market around 1:34 a.m. Monday. Inside the residence deputies located two people dead from gunshot wounds, according to reports.

Investigators said preliminary evidence leads to one of the two victims as the possible shooter.

